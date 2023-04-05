Rustic Route Home Decor and Design Shop Opens in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OH – Two local friends are out of the woodwork after making their dreams a reality by opening a new custom home decor and design shop.



A ribbon cutting was held on April 5th at 259 Market Street in Downtown Zanesville for a new home decor store. Rustic Route focuses on customized designs with a modern farmhouse style and a touch of boho to make your house a home. They also specialize in floral designs and arrangements for your home, office, special events, and more.

“We both have a love of home decor and design. On the floral aspects and in your home. I think we’ve brainstormed for quite a few years of ‘What if we could do this?’ Then, the opportunity presented itself. We took a leap of faith and here we are.” Co-Owner of Rustic Route, Danielle Blevins said.



Rustic Route will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 to 4pm, and on Saturday from 10 to 2 pm.



“It’s unique to the area. There is not another shop that focusses on the home decor and the personalized floral aspects of the shop. We wanted to bring something one of a kind to the area.” Blevins said.



For more information on the Rustic Route, visit their Facebook page below.

The Rustic Route LLC | Zanesville OH | Facebook