NVB and Animal Shelter Society Make Announcement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Tax time proves a good time to spring-clean and securely dispose of paperwork that might include private information. North Valley Bank Vice President and Director of Marketing Michelle Newman discussed an upcoming event that will take place in conjunction with a local nonprofit that will allow for safe disposal of documents.

“Anyone in the community can stop by and drop off up to a hundred pounds of documentation to be able to be shredded free of charge,” Newman Said. “Just cruise through the parking lot and drop it off. It is a super easy process to participate on Shred Day. You don’t even have to get out of your car. You’re going to drive through the parking lot here at Maysville Pike and one of our volunteers will help get the items out of your back seat, front seat, trunk, whatever you need to do. We’ll get them loaded up and we will take care of it for you. It’s going to take you two minutes at tops.”

North Valley Bank partners with local nonprofits that serve the community and Animal Shelter Society Executive Director April Cohagen Gibson shared how the alliance benefits both.

“You know it’s really important to the Animal Shelter Society to have the great partnerships that we have and North Valley Bank is one of them,” Cohagen Gibson said. “This is the fifth year that they’ve invited us back and as part of their Shred Day and we always look forward to it. You know be able to stand outside with these folks as individuals are coming through to shred their documents and educate. Education is very important to our animal shelter. It’s just not about adoption, it is about education.”

The Animal Shelter Society will be accepting reams of copy paper, pill pockets, gallons of distilled water, Purina pet foods, as well as monetary donations.

Community Shred Day will take place between 9 and noon, Saturday, April 29, at North Valley Bank located at 2775 Maysville Pike.