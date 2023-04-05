Local Scoreboard 4/5

BASEBALL

RIVER VIEW 10
JOHN GLENN 4

SHERIDAN 0
TRI-VALLEY 0

Suspended in 5th inning due to thunder/lightning. Game will be completed at Sheridan on April 24th, along with their regular scheduled game.

MORGAN 10
WEST MUSKINGUM 2

COSHOCTON 10
CROOKSVILLE 0

Coby Moore had 10 strikeouts and 0 walks on the mound to go along with two hits and two RBI’s at the plate for Coshocton.

PHILO 6
MAYSVILLE 5

Electrics win first game of the year in nine innings.

MEADOWBROOK 3
NEW LEXINGTON 2

Colts first win on the year.

SOFTBALL

MEADOWBROOK 10
NEW LEXINGTON 0

FINAL AFTER 5 INNINGS

TRI-VALLEY 6
SHERIDAN 1

MORGAN 6
WEST MUSKINGUM 3

CROOKSVILLE 10
COSHOCTON 0

BERNE UNION 14
BISHOP ROSECRANS 3

PHILO 9
MAYSVILLE 5

JOHN GLENN 16
RIVER VIEW 0

Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!