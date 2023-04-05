Dog of the Week: Meet Tiny

ZANESVILLE, OH- There’s nothing small about this dog’s big heart.

Meet Tiny, a fun-loving six-year-old Shepherd Mix who enjoys a good car ride. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said that Tiny likes to take a walk but can’t wait to curl up and take a nap after.

“You would not have to be active with him because of his age, he’s just looking to be beside someone. Maybe sitting besides, you in a chair or laying down at your feet or whatever but you know truthfully, he’s just older and he just needs a calm way to live.”

McQuaid also said that if you have other pets in the home and want to know if tiny will be a perfect match you can contact the Adoption Center.

“If you’re interested in Tiny, stop by the K9 Adoption Center or give us a call and let us know that you’re interested. Basically, we’ll set up an appointment for you, if you have another dog, we’ll gladly have him meet your pet but I’m sure he would do fine with your dog because he seems to get along with everybody at our facility.”

For more information on tiny visit the adoption center’s website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.