Updated on Wednesday April 5th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Showers/Storms. Strong-Severe Possible. High 83°

Tonight: Showers/Storms. Cooler & Windy. Low 51°

Thursday: Morning Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. High 55°

DISCUSSION:       

Showers and storms will be with us for midweek on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but isolated large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible too. Lots of warmth will be with us, as highs sit in the lower eighties!

Showers and storms will continue into the overnight as well. Strong to severe storms will still be possible. We will be cooler and quite windy, as temperatures drop into the lower fifties to near fifty.

More showers and storms will be with us for your Thursday morning. After that we dry up, but clouds will still remain. We will be a lot cooler, as highs top off in the mid fifties.

More sunshine will be with us for your Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will rise to the upper fifties.

Skies will be mostly sunny for your Saturday. We will be a bit warmer, as temperatures will be near sixty.

Another mostly sunny day will be with us for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the mid sixties.

Sunny skies will continue as well start off the new work week. Temperatures will rise to the upper sixties on Monday, and we’ll warm to the mid seventies on Tuesday. 

Have a great Wednesday!!

