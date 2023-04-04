Workforce Summit Event is Taking Place at Zane State College

ZANESVILLE, OH- A Workforce Summit will bring together local entities to help businesses and educators to prepare a skilled workforce.

Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce President Dana Matz said that those in attendance will hear from professionals about work and technological change.

“So the attendees will have the opportunity here from both industry and economic development professionals as well as educators. So, it’s an opportunity to hear both sides of the story, as educators are wanting to work with a local business they’ll get to hear about the economic successes of the Appalachian region.”

Matz also said that the summit will include a breakfast and a lunch for guests. Those interested in attending have until April 14th to register.

“Local educators and business people attend this event on Friday the 21st as Zane State University, it’s a partnership between Ohio University, Zane State, Muskingum University, other educators in the community and it’ll take place from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm and that will include a breakfast and lunch for our guests.”

The Workforce Summit will take place at Zane State Campus Center from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm at room 430. If you have any questions, you can visit their website at zmchamber.com/Workforce-Summit/.