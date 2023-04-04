Snodgrass Sentenced in Assault

A 37-year-old Zanesville man with a violent criminal record was sentenced to prison in connection to the abduction and assault of two victims.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office argued for a sentence of seven to nine years for Eric Snodgrass. Judge Kelly Cottrill determined that a five-year sentence was sufficient.



The Prosecutor’s Office said in October, Snodgrass joined other members of his motorcycle club at a local dining establishment, all of whom were dressed in their club affiliation colors. When members of the group became loud and disturbed other customers, they were asked to leave.



When Snodgrass returned to confront the wait staff that asked his club to move along. He violently attacked the woman, causing other patrons to intervene.

As Snodgrass was leaving, he sucker-punched one of the patrons, sending him to the ground unconscious and resulting in a broken ankle. The entire assault was caught on video.



The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said this particular case is just one of several violent acts committed by motorcycle club members in Muskingum County over the last year.



The State argued that the defendant is not a stranger to acts of violence as Snodgrass was previously identified on surveillance video from another local establishment kicking an unconscious man lying on the ground.