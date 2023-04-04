Muskingum U. Music Theatre Summer Camp Registration Deadline Approaching

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Each summer Muskingum University holds a Summer Music Theatre Camp that offers high school students a taste of college flavor and Muskingum University Camp Director Carol Wilcox-Jones explained what the camp is about, as well as how the students benefit.

“The camp is for high school students, grades 9-through-12,” Wilcox-Jones said. “By that I mean currently enrolled. If you’re a 9th grader, you’re eligible to come. If you’re a 12th grader and going to graduate, you still are eligible to come that last year.”

Wilcox-Jones started the camp in 2006 to give teenagers an opportunity to socialize, expand their creativity, and build confidence in their abilities.

“Some kids are just starting and they want to know more about it and it’s perfect for them. Other kids that have been dancing a long time but they say well I never really done much singing, I wish I could do more. So it’s a chance to practice and improve your skills for singing, acting and dancing and performing on the stage,” Wilcox-Jones said.

The camp operates on a first-come, first-serve basis and the registration deadline is April 21. The camp serves approximately 35 attendees and runs June 18th through the 24th.

Applicants can register online at muskingum.edu/music-theatre-camp.