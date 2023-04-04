Local Scoreboard 4/4

BASEBALL
SHERIDAN 11
ZANESVILLE 3
JOHN GLENN 14
MAYSVILLE 3
The Panthers got off to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but could not hold on. Colt Emerson picked up three RBI’s leading all Muskies. Cole Roberts went 2-3 at the plate for Maysville and scored two runs.
BISHOP ROSECRANS 7
GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN 2
The Bishops were dominant on the mound. Hayden Perdue and Xander Daniels combined for 7 innings giving up 3 hits, and 2 unearned runs while striking out 12.
HARRISON CENTRAL 4
CAMBRIDGE 3
SOFTBALL
WATKINS MEMORIAL 17
TRI-VALLEY 2
Caity Journey had both of the Lady Dawgs hits in the loss.
LANCASTER 6
HEATH 1