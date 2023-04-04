Updated on Tuesday April 4th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Few Showers. High 73°

Tonight: Chance for Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy. Low 62°

Wednesday: Showers/Storms. Strong-Severe Possible. High 83°

DISCUSSION:

A partly cloudy day will be with us for Tuesday. Some showers may be possible, but overall, we should stay on the dry side today. We will be warm, as highs reach into the lower to mid seventies.

The chance for showers and even the potential for a storm will be with us overnight. Temperatures will only drop into the lower sixties.

Showers and storms will be with us for midweek on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Lots of warmth will be with us, as highs sit in the lower eighties!

More showers will be with us for your Thursday morning. After that we dry up, but clouds will still remain. We will be a lot cooler, as highs top off in the upper fifties.

More sunshine will be with us for your Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will again be in the upper fifties.

Skies will be mostly sunny for your weekend. Temperatures will be in the sixties both days.

A few showers will be with us to start off the new work week on Monday. Highs will remain in the upper sixties.

Have a great Tuesday!!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com