7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Tuesday April 4th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Few Showers. High 73°

Tonight: Chance for Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy. Low 62°

Wednesday: Showers/Storms. Strong-Severe Possible. High 83°

A partly cloudy day will be with us for Tuesday. Some showers may be possible, but overall, we should stay on the dry side today. We will be warm, as highs reach into the lower to mid seventies.

The chance for showers and even the potential for a storm will be with us overnight. Temperatures will only drop into the lower sixties. 

Showers and storms will be with us for midweek on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Lots of warmth will be with us, as highs sit in the lower eighties!

More showers will be with us for your Thursday morning. After that we dry up, but clouds will still remain. We will be a lot cooler, as highs top off in the upper fifties.

More sunshine will be with us for your Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will again be in the upper fifties.

Skies will be mostly sunny for your weekend. Temperatures will be in the sixties both days.

A few showers will be with us to start off the new work week on Monday. Highs will remain in the upper sixties. 

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!