West Muskingum Baseball Uses Timely Hitting in Home Win

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Crooksville Ceramics baseball team is 0-3 on the year. On Monday, they traveled to West Muskingum in search of their first win on the young season.

West Muskingum Tornadoes playing host to Crooksville.

First inning Ceramics with runners in scoring position. The pitch is hit right over the head of Nate Davis and into left field. A runner comes across to score as Crooksville takes the early lead.

There were some throwing errors on both sides in the first inning of this one. First and third steal play set up and the throw goes into centerfield, another runner crosses the plate. Ceramics up 2-0.

Now in the bottom half of the inning Slater Sampsell steals third and the ball goes by the third baseman and into the outfield, he scores without a throw putting the Tornadoes on the board.

A few batters later Wes Houston gets a pitch on the outside part of the plate and drives it to deep left field and Houston we have a problem. That’s what they call an oppo taco home run. It gives West M a 3-2 lead and they did not look back adding 3 more in the second inning, 4 in the 5th, and 2 more in the 6th inning. 12-2 final from the hill. The Tornadoes improve to 3-2 on the year 3-1 in conference play.