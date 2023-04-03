Upcoming Friends of the Library Event

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System has ‘friends’ that hold fun events to garner proceeds while promoting literacy. Friends of the Library President Sally Banfield announced an upcoming event for readers over 21 that will combine live music, raffles, books and a wide variety of prizes.

“We’re going to be having an event at Weasel Boy Brewing, in conjunction with them, they’ve donated space for us, which is really wonderful of Jay and Lori. And we’re going to be having an event called Books and Brews,” Banfield said.

Pre-registration is requested to make the admission process go more smoothly but walk-ins will be welcomed. Tickets are $20 dollars and $35 for couples, with attendees receiving envelopes containing raffle tickets along with an admission badge.

“We have Brian Smith, who has generously donated his services as the musician,” Banfield said. “We’re going to have three, mini-trivia games during this. Each trivia game will end-up… the winner will get a $25 dollar gift certificate from Weasel Boy to be used at Weasel Boy at any time. And there will be some additional prizes, books, centerpieces and things like that that can be won.”

‘Books and Brews’ will take place from 5-to-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5th, at 126 Muskingum Avenue in Zanesville. You can find more details and pre-register by visiting the events page at muskingumlibrary.org.