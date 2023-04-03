The 177th annual Muskingum County Fair is Showcasing Country Music Singer Tracy Allen with Special Guest Jay Allen

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fair is bringing in a big name for this year.

Tracy Byrd will headline this year’s 177th Blue Ribbon Fair . He’ll be there with special guest Jay Allen on Friday, August 18th. They’ll join Harness Racing, the Rough Truck Contest, the Sarge and Son Demolition Derby, a Bar Rodeo Bull Riding, and a Horse Pull. President of the Muskingum County Fair Gail Deitrick said that the Muskingum County Fair is like a tradition for the community.

“I think it’s just the tradition and it’s just a great place to gather and meet all of your friends and family and neighbors that sometimes you only meet them once a year at the fair. This is our 177th year and we’re very excited to have Lepi and Associates being our presenting sponsor this year at the fair.”

The Firefighter Show and Victoria Circus will offer daily performances throughout the week. Bates Brothers Amusement Company will supply at 20 rides and attractions. Secretary of the Muskingum County Fair Doug Guinsler said that popular mouth-watering food will also be available.

“We’ll have the wide variety bloomin onion, french fries, those angel boosters of youth with their barbeque chicken. We’re very fortunate in Zanesville to have a lot of local participation from churches and booster clubs and we’re excited about all of the normal fair foods that will be there.”

Tickets for the Tracy Byrd and Jay Allen concert will be $30 for track seats and $20 for grandstand seats and will start at 8:00 pm. Tickets will be on sale online only and will start on April 8th at 9:00 am. If you want to know more about the fair or want to get tickets, visit their website at muskingumcofair.com. This year’s fair runs August 13th through the 19th.