Local Tavern Cited for Overserving Alcohol

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a local tavern has been cited for overserving alcohol to an intoxicated person.

Sgt. Jeffrey Jirles said Bogey’s Tavern on Frazeysburg Road has been cited for the sale of beer or intoxicating liquor to an intoxicated person. The trace-back investigating involved the Ohio Investigative Unit and the State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Jirles said it comes after a double-fatal crash on January 21, 2023. According to Sgt. Jirles a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was northbound on State Route 60 when it traveled off the side of the roadway and overturned. Both occupants of the vehicle, 51-year-old Shawn Hutchison and 42-year-old Michael Rinker both of Dresden were killed in the crash.

Sgt. Jirles said trace-back investigations are another tool for law enforcement to use when investigating crashes involving someone who may have been over-served alcohol. The Ohio Investigative Unit conducts trace-back investigations in fatal or serious injury crashes involving consumption of alcohol at a liquor permitted establishment.