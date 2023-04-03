Local Scoreboard 4/3

BASEBALL

NEW LEXINGTON 4
MORGAN 3

SHERIDAN 4
PHILO 3

Blake Turned ripped a walk-off double to lead the Generals to victory.

TRI-VALLEY 10
RIVER VIEW 3

COSHOCTON 12
MEADOWBROOK 1

Hudson Wesney had one of the best days a ballplayer could ask for. A no-hitter on the mound racking up 13 strikeouts to go along with a 3-4 day at the plate with 3 RBI’s and a home run.

WATKINS MEMORIAL 18
ZANESVILLE 1

FISHER CATHOLIC 7
BISHOP ROSECRANS 5

Freshman Simon Martin led Fisher Catholic with two hits in the game.

SOFTBALL

MORGAN 8
NEW LEXINGTON 4

SHERIDAN 11
PHILO 0

Megan Ranck threw a 4 hit shutout in the circle for the Lady Generals. Sheridan’s offense was led by Lizzy woods who had two doubles and drove in three runs. Lady Generals are now 5-0 to start the young season.

TRI-VALLEY 11
RIVER VIEW 1

MEADOWBROOK 21
COSHOCTON 0

JOHN GLENN 14
MAYSVILLE 4

WEST MUSKINGUM 8
CROOKSVILLE 2

Lady Tornadoes hit 3 home runs. 2 by Kaitlyn Foster and the other by Lydia Huey.

Dylan Kerns
Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!