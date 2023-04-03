Local Scoreboard 4/3

BASEBALL

NEW LEXINGTON 4

MORGAN 3

SHERIDAN 4

PHILO 3

Blake Turned ripped a walk-off double to lead the Generals to victory.

TRI-VALLEY 10

RIVER VIEW 3

COSHOCTON 12

MEADOWBROOK 1

Hudson Wesney had one of the best days a ballplayer could ask for. A no-hitter on the mound racking up 13 strikeouts to go along with a 3-4 day at the plate with 3 RBI’s and a home run.

WATKINS MEMORIAL 18

ZANESVILLE 1

FISHER CATHOLIC 7

BISHOP ROSECRANS 5

Freshman Simon Martin led Fisher Catholic with two hits in the game.

SOFTBALL

MORGAN 8

NEW LEXINGTON 4

SHERIDAN 11

PHILO 0

Megan Ranck threw a 4 hit shutout in the circle for the Lady Generals. Sheridan’s offense was led by Lizzy woods who had two doubles and drove in three runs. Lady Generals are now 5-0 to start the young season.

TRI-VALLEY 11

RIVER VIEW 1

MEADOWBROOK 21

COSHOCTON 0

JOHN GLENN 14

MAYSVILLE 4

WEST MUSKINGUM 8

CROOKSVILLE 2

Lady Tornadoes hit 3 home runs. 2 by Kaitlyn Foster and the other by Lydia Huey.