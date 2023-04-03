Local Scoreboard 4/3

BASEBALL
NEW LEXINGTON 4
MORGAN 3
SHERIDAN 4
PHILO 3
Blake Turned ripped a walk-off double to lead the Generals to victory.
TRI-VALLEY 10
RIVER VIEW 3
COSHOCTON 12
MEADOWBROOK 1
Hudson Wesney had one of the best days a ballplayer could ask for. A no-hitter on the mound racking up 13 strikeouts to go along with a 3-4 day at the plate with 3 RBI’s and a home run.
WATKINS MEMORIAL 18
ZANESVILLE 1
FISHER CATHOLIC 7
BISHOP ROSECRANS 5
Freshman Simon Martin led Fisher Catholic with two hits in the game.
SOFTBALL
MORGAN 8
NEW LEXINGTON 4
SHERIDAN 11
PHILO 0
Megan Ranck threw a 4 hit shutout in the circle for the Lady Generals. Sheridan’s offense was led by Lizzy woods who had two doubles and drove in three runs. Lady Generals are now 5-0 to start the young season.
TRI-VALLEY 11
RIVER VIEW 1
MEADOWBROOK 21
COSHOCTON 0
JOHN GLENN 14
MAYSVILLE 4
WEST MUSKINGUM 8
CROOKSVILLE 2
Lady Tornadoes hit 3 home runs. 2 by Kaitlyn Foster and the other by Lydia Huey.