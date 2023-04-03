April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners signed a proclamation today that declares April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services Human Resources and Public Information Officer Melissa Wood discussed the issue and ways the county is working to remedy the problem.

“April being Child Abuse Prevention Month allows us the opportunity to let the community know just how important they are in preventing child abuse and neglect,” Wood said. “We use the term ‘if you see something say something,’ when in doubt. We always want you to call. You can reach out to our agency at (740) 455-6710 to make that report, to express concerns that can also come through the way of an anonymous call.”

The courthouse will be lit blue for the month of April to recognize the efforts being made by Adult and Child Protective Services and the department appreciates the support they receive from the commissioners and local agencies that share in making children’s lives safer.

“So our agency partners with many community providers,” Wood said. “We know that families can come from hard places, they can experience hard times. So it’s living in a community like this, where we have resources that make us extremely grateful. So we have even our Avondale Youth Center, which you will pass on your way down to Roseville and that is where our youth can stay. They’re able to get programming there, help them to develop healthy coping skills, working with the family as a whole.”

Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services will feature individuals, who have helped in the lives of local children and families, on their Facebook page throughout the month of April.