Updated on Monday April 3rd, 2023, Morning:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 68°

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Above Average. Low 50°

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Few Showers. High 75°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will start to filter into the region a little after sunrise today. Chances for showers will be with us for mid to late morning and into the start of the afternoon. After that, clouds start to break up a bit. Highs will be in the upper sixties.

Skies remain partly cloudy for the overnight. We will be very above average, with lows only dropping to near fifty!

Another partly cloudy day will be with us for Tuesday. Some showers will be possible early in the morning and into the first half of the afternoon, then clouds start to break. Highs will reach into the mid seventies Tuesday afternoon.

Showers and storms will be with us for midweek on Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Lots of warmth will be with us, as highs sit in the upper seventies to near eighty!

More showers will be with us for your Thursday morning. After that we dry up, but clouds will still remain. We will be a lot cooler, as highs top off in the upper fifties.

More sunshine will be with us for your Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will again be in the upper fifties.

Skies will be mostly sunny for your weekend. Temperatures will reach in the lower to mid sixties both days.

Have a great Monday!!

