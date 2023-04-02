ZHS Devilette Dance Team Selling Old Props

ZANESVILLE, OH – From ladders, to mirrors, to costumes, and more, the Zanesville High School Devilettes are selling hundreds of old props.



The Devilettes dance team had a garage sale that would have you twirling back in time. The Devilette shed was filled with props that were used over the last 66 years. The props are for sale by donation and all proceeds will be going to support the Devilette Boosters.

A former Devilette explains how it feels to see and sell the old props.

“It brings back lots of good memories. I feel like it’s a common thing for all Devilettes when they come to see the props. It makes them happy remembering their time and getting to see the things that we haven’t seen for many years. So, a lot of good memories are coming back.” Former Devilette and Booster Treasurer, Jessy Roberts said.



Not only are former dancers dancing in sweet memories, but so are the people who helped build and create the props.

“Dads, uncles, and grandpas helped build some of the props. Since we can’t use them now because a lot of them are safety hazards, we didn’t just want to pitch all of it. So, we had a lot of people actually come that have built the pianos or helped do some of the props. That was really cool to see them coming back and getting those things that they helped contribute to.” Devilettes Dance Director, Lamia Mayle said.



The Devilette garage sale will be continuing April 7th and 8th from 9:00am – 5:00 pm at the Devilette Shed, behind the ZHS football field.