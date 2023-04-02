Annual Worthy Is The Lamb Show at Cornerstone Church

DUNCAN FALLS, OH – For the last 30 years, Cornerstone Church in Duncan Falls has put on an amazing Easter Story production called Worthy Is The Lamb.



For about 12 weeks, 150 cast members have been rehearsing to perform the Easter Story in front of thousands of people. Each year, thousands of people travel from all around Ohio and multiple surrounding states to see this emotionally powerful performance.

“We like to present the Gospel in a way that’s very easy to understand. What better way to do it than visually? Sometimes reading the Bible seems black and white, but this happened in color, with real people.” Director Brandon Bankes said.



The two hour show is completely free and is open to the public. The next show dates are April 2nd, 7th and 9th. Doors will open at 6pm and the production starts at 7.



“Our hope of course is to share what Jesus did 2,000 years ago. He came here, shared the Gospel, did miracles, died on the cross, was raised from the dead, and now is in Heaven.” Bankes said.

For more information, visit the link below.

Cornerstone Church – Duncan Falls, OH – Worthy Is The Lamb (cornerstonefullgospel.com)