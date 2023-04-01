Time to Spring into Craft and Vendor Shows

ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s officially April which means it’s time to spring into craft shows.



The Spring Craft and Vendor Show at the Colony Square Mall in Zanesville has been in full bloom this weekend. Not only was spring in the air but so was the scent of candles from Ofman’s Creative Creations. Their products consist of wax melts, scented stuffed animals, hand carved candles and more. The candles aren’t only creative because they’re hand carved, but they light up with an electronic tea light candle to prevent fire hazards.

“I was over 50 years old before I realized I can hand carve the candles. We had a craft business, and we did wooden things and then we bought a candle company out. Five truck loads later I prayed and said Lord I want to learn how to do that. So, that’s what we do.” Co-Owner of Ofman’s Creative Creations, Vickie Ofman said.



If candles aren’t your cup of tea, maybe this next vendor will be. For the last two years, C&R Wells Creations has been customizing tumbler cups. The cups can be used to keep hot beverages hot and cold beverages cold for up to 8 hours.

The co-owner of C&R Wells Creations explains why it’s important to support small businesses.

“To help support each other. We always, well I always help other vendors if they have questions about sublimation. And it helps us grow as a whole community.” Renee Wells, Co-Owner of C&R Wells Creations



Stop by The Spring Craft show tomorrow at the Colony Square Mall to check out these vendors and more.

(1) Ofman’s Creative Creations | Facebook

(1) C&R Wells Creations | Facebook