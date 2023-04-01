Updated on Saturday April 1st, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Overcast with an isolated rain/snow mix. Low 31°

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 51°

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 41°

DISCUSSION:

Happy Saturday, everyone!

After we had gusty winds and scattered showers throughout the day today, that rain will turn to a wintry mix after midnight as our temperatures drop to 31 degrees tonight. Luckily we won’t see any slick spots and roads will be safe tonight. The only concern will be the frigid air so make sure to bundle up. Clouds will decrease late tonight and this is what’s going to set up for a beautiful day tomorrow. Mostly clear skies are expected with highs in the low 50s, and I encourage you to go outside and enjoy the fresh air because this week looks wet. Sunday night into Monday morning clouds will increase and we will see rain showers arrive during the morning commute. Rain will be scattered during the morning and afternoon and by the evening we will see a break in the clouds and see a mix of sun and clouds with isolated rain showers. Tuesday is a similar story with isolated showers but we warm to the mid-70s. Wednesday is the day to keep an eye on this week as we can see a repeat of what we say yesterday. Gusty winds and thunderstorms look likely as a cold front will move through the area by the evening. We do have enough instability and shear aloft which could create some strong to severe thunderstorms.

After Wednesday we become quiet but temperatures will be below normal for this time of year. Our average high is 60 degrees and we will be in the mid to upper 50s for the rest of the work week and the weekend. However sunshine makes a return for Thursday and Friday before clouds move back in for Saturday.

Have a great night!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @Johnny11_29

Facebook: Johnny Gormly

Email: gormlyjohnny@gmail.com