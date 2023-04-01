16th Annual Wheelin’ Sportsmen Turkey Hunt

The Y-Bridge Longbeards, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, and the Division of Forestry came together to help people with disabilities enjoy the outdoors.



The Y-Bridge Longbeards hosted the 16th annual Wheelin’ Sportsmen Spring Turkey Hunt. They took about 20 disabled hunters out to the Blue Rock State Forest to hunt for turkeys. Each participant was paired up with two or three hunting guides who helped provide transportation to and from the fields.

“Just to help these guys out and see the smile on their faces. For some of them, this may be their only chance to get out for the whole year.” Pat Burkhart, the President of the Y-Bridge Longbeards stated.



After the hunt, a meal was provided to the hunters. There was also give aways and a live auction with a variety of cool prizes. The proceeds will be going to support the hunt.

Pat Burkhart, the President of the Y-Bridge Longbeards, explains why this event is important to him.



“Again, just to help these guys out on a hunt that maybe they wouldn’t be able to do on their own.” Burkhart said.



The Wheelin’ Sportsmen Turkey Hunt will resume tomorrow for the last day until next year.