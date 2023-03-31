ZANESVILLE, OH- This summer the downtown will be rockin’.

The City of Zanesville announced this year’s Secrest Summer Concert Series. The fun starts June 1st when Thunderstruck an ACDC cover band takes the stage and will run each month until September when it wraps up with Southern Accents a Tom Petty experience. Mayor Don Mason said that there is plenty of genres for everyone to enjoy and will include beverages and food vendors.

“We’re hitting about seven different areas of music and just trying to make everybody happy. We’ll have the Jaycees, they’re serving beverages and the money that Jaycee’s makes goes back to scholarships and they of course handled the July 4th events here in Zanesville. Then we’ll have food trucks there selling food so that people can come, it’s more of a festival attitude atmosphere.”

Tickets to the concerts are free and Mayor Mason said that it’s a great way to bring the community together for a night of entertainment and to enjoy all the downtown has to offer. Remember to bring your chair.

“When we started this series in 2021, and we’ve just come through Covid and we’re still getting vaccines and boosters. People I think just welcomed the fresh air and getting out and seeing other people and it was so cool to see people see others and saying haven’t seen and what have you’ve been doing for the last year. You realize at that point and time, people lost track of each other.”