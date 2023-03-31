Ohio’s Enhanced Distracted Driving Law Takes Effect April 4th

Starting April 4th, a new distracted driving law takes effect in Ohio.



In the past, distracted driving was a secondary violation, but not anymore. Starting April 4th, distracted driving is a primary offense which means drivers can be pulled over for using an electronic device to call, text, search, or other activities on the device that draws their attention away from the road.

“Distracted driving has become as important to us as impaired driving. What I mean by that is, it’s as dangerous as someone drinking and driving. Someone being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It’s become a major issue in Ohio.” Sergeant Jeffrey Jriles of the State Highway Patrol said.



Under the new law, you can still hold the phone up to your ear while engaged in a phone call and you can use the device while parked or stopped at a red light.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, between 2018 and 2022, there has been over 60,000 car crashes involving distraction. 189 of those were fatal. Distracted driving is dangerous, and it can take just a few seconds for an accident to happen.



“Our goal is to prevent people from texting and driving and taking their attention away from the operation of their car. We’re estimating that for someone to send a text message it’s between 4 and 5 seconds for them to send that message.” Sergeant Jriles said.



Over the next 6 months, officers will attempt to educate drivers on the new law. In October 2023, officers will have the authority to issue citations.