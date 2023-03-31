Given appointed to Coshocton County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile and Probate Division

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Friday announced the appointment of Jason Given to the Coshocton County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile and Probate Division.

Given, of Coshocton, will assume office on May 1, 2023, and will be taking the seat held by Judge Van Blanchard, who is retiring. Given must run for election in November 2024 to retain the seat.

Given has served in both the public and private sector. He started practicing law as an associate with the law firm Leech, Scherbel, Peddicord. Later in 2009, he was named partner at the law firm which was renamed Leech, Scherbel, Peddicord, & Given. Given also served for eight years as assistant Coshocton County prosecuting attorney. In 2011, he assumed elected office as the Coshocton County prosecuting attorney and has served this role until his new appointment by Governor DeWine.

He earned his Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School in 2001.

Given is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, National District Attorneys Association, and is an Ohio State Bar Foundation Fellow. He is a recipient of the 2012 Statewide Community Service Award for Attorneys 40 & Under and the 2012 Coshocton County Young Leader of the Year Award. In his community, Given is a member of the Coshocton Rotary Club, a board member of the Coshocton Behavioral Health Choices, and a board member of the Sacred Heart Foundation.