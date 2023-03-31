Amrou Grotto & South Zanesville Fire Department Meat Raffle

ZANESVILLE, OH – The South Zanesville Fire Department and Amrou Grotto’s Meat Raffle on April 1st is no joke.



About $2,000 worth of meat will be raffled off at the Prophets Park in Zanesville. Doors open at 6 o’clock and the meat raffle will start at 7pm. With the purchase of a raffle ticket, you have the chance to win some juicy prizes like steak, chicken, hamburgers, hotdogs, and even Easter hams and 30 dozen eggs.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the same people come back and I’m looking forward to new faces. Last time, 50% of the people were new. They all had a good time, and they were all ready to come back. I just like the fellowship and giving back to the community. Times are hard, meat is expensive, I want to give an alternative to get some good meat at a cheaper price.” South Zanesville Fire Chief, Russell Taylor said.



All the proceeds will be going to the South Zanesville Fire Department and Amrou Grotto to help them purchase supplies and equipment, and to help them support other organizations.



“It helps the fire department, and it helps the Grotto. It also helps us give back to kid’s events and stuff that we give money to. It just helps us support other people.” Chief Taylor said.



Admission is $5.00 and includes snacks and a drink.

Prophets Park- 2560 Old River Road, Zanesville, OH