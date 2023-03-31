AEP Says Power Outages are Possible This Weekend

American Electric Power said they’re bracing for a weather event that could cause problems for customers in Southeastern Ohio.

Severe thunderstorms are possible along a cold front that could bring with it damaging wind gusts. AEP said the greatest threat to the utility comes with widespread frequent strong wind gusts Saturday morning through the evening.

The wind could cause another round of multi-day restoration in highly forested more sensitive areas in Southeast Ohio.

AEP offers these tips ahead of the weather. They recommend those with life-supporting medical equipment have a backup power source and an alternate plan in the event of an outage, develop an emergency preparedness plan, assemble or refresh an emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries and battery powered radio, a first aid kit, medications, portable chargers, extra cash and maps of your area. They said to remember to secure any loose objects outside of your home that could become airborne in strong winds.