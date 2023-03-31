Updated on Friday March 31th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Showers/Storms. Windy & Warm. High 59°

Tonight: Showers/Storms. Gusty & Very Warm. Low 53°

Saturday: Showers/Storms. Gusty & Warmer. High 63°

DISCUSSION:

Rain and storm chances move in today as a warm front moves through the region. A surge of warmth will be with us, as highs reach to the upper fifties to near sixty.

Showers and storms will continue into the overnight. Gusty conditions start to move in as well. We will be quite warm, as lows only drop into the lower to mid fifties.

Rain and storms continues into Saturday as well. Temperatures will reach to the lower sixties before a cold front moves through in the morning. After that, temperatures plummet and we get windy, with gusts up to 55 mph. Saturday night’s low will be near thirty!!

Skies will be mostly sunny for Sunday. We will be cooler, but near average, as highs sit in the lower to mid fifties.

Skies increase to mostly cloudy for Monday. Highs will be in the upper sixties to near seventy!

Showers will be possible on Tuesday, but more warmth will be with us as well. Highs will be in the mid seventies.

More showers continue for midweek on Wednesday. Temperatures top off in the mid to upper seventies.

Rain will be possible again on Thursday. We will be cooler, as highs sit near sixty.

Have a great Friday!

