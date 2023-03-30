Zanesville High School Plans to Take Down Tobacco and Clean Up the Community

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville High School FFA is partnering up with the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department for a community clean up.



April 1st is National Take Down Tobacco Day. Zanesville FFA students did research on how tobacco effects the environment. Now, they plan to take tobacco down and clean the community up. Friday, March 31st they will be picking up tobacco products and litter around Blue Avenue, Zane’s Landing, and Downtown Zanesville.

“It’s another way to educate them. They can also see the affects it has on the environment and not just on their bodies, so that way it kind of helps facilitate that conversation.” ZMCHD Community Health Planner, Michelle Shroyer said.



According to Michelle Shroyer, the Community Health Planner at ZMCHD, tobacco is the single largest cause for preventable diseases and death. The goal of the cleanup is to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco while helping out the community.



“I think it’s important to be involved in the community and to help out and it’s really important that they learn about the harmful effects of tobacco.” Shroyer said.



The community cleanup will be from 3 to 4pm.