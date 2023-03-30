Suspicious Death Investigation

Zanesville Police are investigating the death of a female as suspicious.

That ruling was made by the Muskingum County Coroner’s Office. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said the body was found just before 11AM on Wednesday at 747 Moxahala Avenue.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the Licking County Coroner’s Office.

Sgt. Michel said the female still needs to be properly identified and family need to be notified. No name will be released until that occurs.

The investigation into her death is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Det. Jason Keck at (740) 617-4924.

