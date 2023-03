The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced Thursday that a portion of Pleasant Valley Road will be closed for three days next week for a bridge replacement.

The work will begin Monday, April 3rd and last until 3:30pm on Wednesday, April 5th. The bridge replacement will take place between the addresses of 1660 and 1760 Pleasant Valley Road between Flint Ridge Road and Pinecrest Drive .

Motorists should plan their routes accordingly.