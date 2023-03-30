Pet of the Week: Meet Addie

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is full of playful puppy energy.

Addie is a six-month old Husky/Pit/Lab Mix that just keeps going. She’s super friendly, good with kids, other dogs and cats as well. Customer Service Representative at the Animal Shelter Society Jessi Hannum said that she may be a little shy at first.

“A good home for her would be somebody with smaller and younger kids with energy because she has some energy. She’s a little shy at first but when she comes around she’s very sweet. Space would be good for her, she’s still growing, she’s still young so she’s got a little bit more growing to do, she likes to run and play.”

Hannum also said that if you’re interested in meeting Addie or any other animal they have application appointments for anyone who wants to meet their potential new furry friend.

“We do applications appointments right now, so I would just have someone put their application in and would just set up a meet and greet for them to come visit her. We thank the community support a lot, it helps out tremendously and we’re very thankful for our supporters in the community.”

To learn more about the animals available visit the Animal Shelter’s website at animalsheltersociety.org.