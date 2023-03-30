Never Too Late: 102-Year-Old Zanesville Woman Receives College Degree

ZANESVILLE, OH – A resident from The Oaks at Bethesda has given the term “super senior” a whole new meaning.



102-year-old Nancy Power Hodous had her life-long dream come true. As part of Live a Dream, a program which helps seniors live out their lifelong dreams, Nancy received an honorary Associate of Public Service degree from Zane State just before her 103rd birthday in April. Nancy has always been a passionate poet and had the opportunity to audit a poetry class at Harvard University, but she said it was her heartache when she couldn’t go to college. Ever since then, her dream was to receive a degree.

“Like they say, follow your heart. If it’s something you want, go ahead and do it.” Nancy Power Hodous said.



Nancy did follow her heart and showed the community that you are never too old to chase your dreams. Zane State President Chad Brown explains how it felt to present the degree to Nancy.

“What an honor and opportunity to do this in front of all the residents here and her family who was zoomed in. A lot of friends from the community came to support this event. It’s just a lot of fun, and to see her smile and just the reaction is a wonderful, wonderful experience for all.” President Brown said.



Nancy Power Hodous has proven there is no age limit on achieving your goals.