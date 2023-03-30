Lost in the Woods: Family of Four Located

A family of four lost in a wooded area was located early Thursday morning by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said the father, wife and two children were in an off-road vehicle when something happened to the vehicle. They then became lost in a wooded area around Jeff’s Park on Fultonrose Road about two miles from State Route 93 in Roseville.

The family call 911 around 2:45am and were found by Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputies just after 4am. Sheriff Lutz said the family was uninjured. They continue to look into the incident.