Family Night at Duncan Falls Elementary

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio- Duncan Falls Elementary School held their family night earlier this evening.

They had over one thousand people there with approximately 350 families and plenty of activities for families to participate in.

Reading specialists Heather Fisher and Sue Peyton shared what this night means to the community and the many guests that were there to enjoy the fun.

“We have the animal shelter, Dr. Sulens, Susie’s Favorites, Big Brothers Big Sisters, El Palenque, we have two groomers that are local to Duncan Falls. We have the Philo football team and cheerleaders and the cheerleaders always do face painting and that’s a big draw for the kids. Sheriff Matt Lutz is here with members from the sheriff department. We also have Lifewise.”

The theme for this year’s family night was ‘Glow Wild’ and there was a glow in the dark obstacle course along with games set up in the gym.

The Scholastic Book Fair was also a big hit on family night.

Fisher said family night has been going on for over twenty years and she’s been helping plan the event for 17 years.