Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Low 38°

Friday: Showers/Storms. Windy & Warm. High 60°

Friday Night: Showers/Storms. Gusty & Very Warm. Low 53°

Clouds will start to increase overnight. We will be much warmer, as our lows only drop to the upper thirties.

Rain chances move in on Friday as a warm front moves through the region. A surge of warmth will be with us, as highs reach to near sixty.

Rain continues into Saturday as well. Temperatures will reach to near sixty again before a cold front moves through in the morning. After that, temperatures plummet and we get windy, with gusts up to 50-60 mph. Saturday night’s low will be in the upper twenties!!

Skies will be mostly sunny for Sunday. We will be cooler, but near average, as highs sit in the lower to mid fifties.

Skies increase to mostly cloudy for Monday. Highs will be in the upper sixties to near seventy!

Showers will be possible on Tuesday, but more warmth will be with us as well. Highs will be in the lower seventies.

More showers continue for midweek on Wednesday. Temperatures top off in the mid to upper seventies.

