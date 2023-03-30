7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti

Updated on Thursday March 30th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Low 38°

Friday: Showers/Storms. Windy & Warm. High 60°

Friday Night: Showers/Storms. Gusty & Very Warm. Low 53°

DISCUSSION:      

Clouds will start to increase overnight. We will be much warmer, as our lows only drop to the upper thirties. 

Rain chances move in on Friday as a warm front moves through the region. A surge of warmth will be with us, as highs reach to near sixty.

Rain continues into Saturday as well. Temperatures will reach to near sixty again before a cold front moves through in the morning. After that, temperatures plummet and we get windy, with gusts up to 50-60 mph. Saturday night’s low will be in the upper twenties!!

Skies will be mostly sunny for Sunday. We will be cooler, but near average, as highs sit in the lower to mid fifties.

Skies increase to mostly cloudy for Monday. Highs will be in the upper sixties to near seventy!

Showers will be possible on Tuesday, but more warmth will be with us as well. Highs will be in the lower seventies. 

More showers continue for midweek on Wednesday. Temperatures top off in the mid to upper seventies. 

Have a great Thursday Evening!

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!