Medical Cannabis Dispensary Coming Soon to Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, OH – A medical marijuana dispensary is preparing to open in Cambridge.



Backroad Wellness is a new medical cannabis dispensary opening in Cambridge. The dispensary is owned by a local couple that was born and raised in Ohio. Their goal is to serve patients in Ohio with high quality medical marijuana and to educate the community on medical cannabis.

“There’s going to be all kinds of different products. There’s edibles, and there’s creams, then there’s vaping pens.” Owner Debbie Hennessey said.



One of the owners, Debbie Hennessey, said their inspiration for opening the dispensary was seeing her friends use medical cannabis. She said it’s helped her friends medically after experiencing cancer, surgeries, and chronic pain. It’s been about a 2-year process getting this business up and running.

“So, it’s been interesting to see this thing come up from nothing and hopefully it’ll turn into something and work very well.” Owner Pat Hennessey said.

For more information, visit the link below.

Backroad Wellness – Medical Marijuana – Near Me