Local Baseball Scoreboard Wednesday 3/29/23

Here are the local baseball scores from around the area.

RIVER VIEW 15

MAYSVILLE 3

WEST MUSKINGUM: 6

COSHOCTON: 3

Tornadoes improve to 2-1 and 2-0 in the MVL

NEW LEXINGTON: 11

CROOKSVILLE: 0:

TRI-VALLEY: 13

PHILO: 3

Bennett Baker got the win, pitching 5 innings with 6 k’s and 2 ER. Daniel Huffman led the way with 2 hits and 3 RBI’s. McClellan, Better, Kaufman and Kian Drummonds each had a hit.

BISHOP ROSECRANS : 13

BEALLSVILLE: 1

MORGAN 13

MEADOWBROOK 0

SHERIDAN 12

JOHN GLENN 12

Game called due to darkness. Makeup game scheduled for April 17th at Sheridan following the regular scheduled game.

