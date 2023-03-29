Local Baseball Scoreboard Wednesday 3/29/23

Here are the local baseball scores from around the area.
RIVER VIEW 15
MAYSVILLE 3
WEST MUSKINGUM: 6
COSHOCTON: 3
Tornadoes improve to 2-1 and 2-0 in the MVL
NEW LEXINGTON: 11
CROOKSVILLE: 0:
TRI-VALLEY: 13
PHILO: 3
Bennett Baker got the win, pitching 5 innings with 6 k’s and 2 ER. Daniel Huffman led the way with 2 hits and 3 RBI’s. McClellan, Better, Kaufman and Kian Drummonds each had a hit.
BISHOP ROSECRANS : 13
BEALLSVILLE: 1
MORGAN 13
MEADOWBROOK 0
SHERIDAN 12
JOHN GLENN 12
Game called due to darkness. Makeup game scheduled for April 17th at Sheridan following the regular scheduled game.