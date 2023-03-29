Grayson Arraignment Today

An accused shooter will appear in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

26-year-old Franklin Grayson, of Jacksonville, Florida will be arraigned at 11a.m. He’s facing 14 felony counts including attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a school safety zone, inducing panic, carrying a concealed weapon, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone and four counts of tampering with evidence.

Authorities said Grayson shot an Olivet College baseball player following the college’s game with Muskingum University on March 17.

If convicted on all counts he could face more than 30 years in prison. He remains in the Muskingum County Jail on a $1 million bond.