Cumberland Man Charged in Rape

Nichole Hannahs

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a rape involving a child under the age of 10.

Sheriff Jeffery Paden said that 32-year-old Jeremy Konkler Jr of Cumberland is being charged in the case.

Sheriff Paden said Saturday around 2pm deputies responded to a 911 call from a Cumberland area residence regarding a juvenile female that had reportedly been sexually assaulted. Deputies learned that the suspect was inside an adjacent residence and was identified as a family member to the victim.

Lead investigator Sgt. Bill Patterson said that after interviews, collection of evidence and conferring with medical personnel and the prosecutor’s office there was probable cause to charge Konkler.

