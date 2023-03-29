Annual Eggstravaganza at the Zanesville First Church of God

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville First Church of God is inviting you to hop on over for their annual Easter Eggstravaganza.



The Easter Eggstravaganza will be Saturday, April 8th. Children up to 12 years old are welcome to join in the hunt for more than 10,000 Easter eggs filled with candy or vouchers to redeem prizes. A lunch that includes a hot dog, a bag of chips, a cookie, and a drink will be available for everyone who attends. The four age groups will consist of 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. All kids must register for the hunt when they arrive.

“We have a girls and a boys bike for each age group that we’ll give away. When they register, they’ll get a ticket and they’ll be placed in a bucket so that they can have an opportunity to win those prizes. We have a ton of other stuff to give away. No child will not get some sort of prize.” Pastor Jim Childers said.



All the fun will start at 11am and last until 2pm. After the egg hunt, they’ll gather in the sanctuary to hand out the prizes followed by a reading of the Easter Story.

Pastor Childers explains what his favorite part of hosting the Eggstravaganza is.



“Being able to reach out to the community, let them know that we’re here, and that we love them. If they don’t already attend somewhere, we’d love for them to come here and be a part of our church family. We just consider ourselves a part of the big family of God. And it’s just a joy to see all the kids smile.” Pastor Childers said.



The Eggstravaganza plans on growing bigger and better every year.

Zanesvile First Church of God, 1930 Newark Road, Zanesville, OH