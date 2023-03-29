Updated on Wednesday March 29th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Increasing Clouds. PM Showers. High 55°

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Below Average. Low 25°

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Cooler. High 52°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds increase today to partly cloudy as we get into the afternoon. Few shower chances will be with us for the late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Highs will be back into the lower fifties.

Clouds will decrease overnight back to mostly clear. We will be chilly, as lows drop into the mid twenties.

Skies will be mostly sunny for your Thursday. Highs sit in the lower fifties.

Rain chances move in on Friday as a warm front moves through the region. A surge of warmth will be with us, as highs reach into the lower sixties.

Rain continues into Saturday as well. Temperatures will reach into the upper fifties before a cold front moves through in the morning. After that, temperatures plummet. Saturday night’s low will be in the upper twenties!!

Skies will be partly cloudy for Sunday. We will be cooler, but near average, as highs sit in the lower to mid fifties.

Skies increase to mostly cloudy for Monday. Highs will be in the upper sixties to near seventy!

Showers will be possible on Tuesday, but more warmth will be with us as well. Highs will be in the lower seventies.

Have a great Wednesday!

