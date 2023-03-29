5 Days Left to Register to Vote for Primary Election



Ohioans have five days left to register to vote for the upcoming primary election.

April 3rd is the registration deadline for those who want to participate in their local primary elections in May. If you’re a voter that needs to update your name, your address, or to register for the first time, you would need to have that completed by 9pm on Monday, April the 3rd. For this election, there are only certain precincts in the county that will have something to vote on.

“If you live in a precinct that is in East Muskingum school district, or if you live in Hopewell Townships, or if you vote in the 1a precinct which is one of our precincts downtown, those are the only precincts in Muskingum County for this election that will have anything to vote on. They’re all issue based, there are no candidates running for this election in May.” Election Specialist, Cheryl West stated.



You can register by going into the Muskingum County Board of Elections, or by visiting their website. To register, Ohioans must provide a photo ID.

Election Specialist, Cheryl West explains why it’s important to be registered to vote.



“It gives you a say in your community as to what you want to happen and who you want to represent you. It keeps you aware of what’s going on in your own backyard. It’s important to keep up on those things and basically just have a say in what happens. Especially local issues and local candidates.” West said.

To register online or for more information, visit the website below.

Muskingum County Board of Elections (ohio.gov)