Sharrer Sworn In as City Treasurer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – City governance is responsible for many avenues of planning, maintenance and finance by elected officials who take on the responsibility of keeping the city operational. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason talked about the resignation of the city treasurer, his replacement, as well as some of the responsibilities the job entails.

“In 2022 it was made known to me and to others that the incumbent treasurer was looking to retire, would not be seeking re-election,” Mason said. “At that point Rob Sharrer, who has been on city council for many, many years and has contributed a great deal of his talent to the betterment of the city in the role of councilman, decided he would like to run for treasurer.”

Sharrer was recently appointed to replace David Wolf, who retired after years of service. Mason anticipates Sharrer will finish Wolfe’s term and run for treasurer in this November’s election.

“Now the treasurer’s responsibility are things like handling payroll, determining issues regarding investments and depositories, but also the role, in terms of collecting city income tax. So it’s always good to have a new set of eyes on any job and so I’m looking forward to working with Rob,” Mason said.

Many city projects need to be financed over time and Mason noted that the treasurer plays a key role in researching and choosing the best financial options.