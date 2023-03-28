Power Restored to Southern Ohio

American Electric Power announced Tuesday afternoon that power is back on to 98 percent of the over 125,000 customers who lost power from Saturday’s windstorm.

Damage from the windstorm has been widespread and extensive: In total, assessors reported 2,171 spans of wire down, 293 fallen trees on lines, 235 broken poles, 119 broken crossarms and 77 broken transformers.

Tuesday AEP said that power is back on to its remaining customers that were without service in Zanesville, McConnelsville and Cambridge.

Crews have now converged on the hardest hit areas of northeastern and southeastern Ohio, including Athens, Canton, Carrollton, New Philadelphia, Steubenville and Wooster. Some of those areas aren’t expected to have power restored until Wednesday evening.