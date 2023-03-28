Power Restored to Southern Ohio

Nichole Hannahs

American Electric Power announced Tuesday afternoon that power is back on to 98 percent of the over 125,000 customers who lost power from Saturday’s windstorm.

Damage from the windstorm has been widespread and extensive: In total, assessors reported 2,171 spans of wire down, 293 fallen trees on lines, 235 broken poles, 119 broken crossarms and 77 broken transformers.

Tuesday AEP said that power is back on to its remaining customers that were without service in Zanesville, McConnelsville and Cambridge.

Crews have now converged on the hardest hit areas of northeastern and southeastern Ohio, including Athens, Canton, Carrollton, New Philadelphia, Steubenville and Wooster. Some of those areas aren’t expected to have power restored until Wednesday evening.

Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.