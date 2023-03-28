Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Governor’s office said “In accordance with the order issued by the President of the United States of America and in remembrance of the victims of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on March 31, 2023.”