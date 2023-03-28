Explore Spring in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As the flora and fauna come to life in the spring, Muskingum County offers a wide array of remedies that are sure to cure cabin fever and Visit Zanesville Director Kelly Ashby discussed many local activities, indoor and out, that are centered around spring.

“We have fabulous parks, Mission Oaks, Gale Garden, Joe’s Run, Collegial Woods. We have the Wilds, which also has the birding station and the butterfly park. We have the museums that will be opening, Zanesville Museum of Art is open and offering wonderful tours daily and free of charge,” Ashby said.

Muskingum County offers farmers markets, historical sites, Easter egg hunts, art galleries, along with parks and trails which offer plenty of programs and activities that are free.

“The golf courses are opening and it’s just, spring has sprung and spring is in the air,” Ashby said. “A great place to find all the information is visitzanesville.com and click on our calendar of events. There are great events happening daily, weekly, on the weekends, just a lot of fun things to definitely enjoy. Take your family and go out and explore all the things that are great to do in Muskingum County.”

If you’re ready to Get Up, Get Out and Go, you can visit the Zanesville Muskingum County Conference and Welcome Center located at 205 N. Fifth Street in Zanesville to find a complete list of everything Muskingum county has to offer.