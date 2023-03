COSHOCTON, Ohio–Authorities announced Tuesday that a Coshocton man has been charged in connection to an arson investigation.

51-year-old Luther D. Whitmire was charged with Aggravated Arson, a 2nd degree felony.

On Monday, March 27, at 4:47 p.m. , the Coshocton Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 1000th block of Chestnut Street in reference to a structure fire.

Coshocton Fire investigators and detectives determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.