American Red Cross is sending crews to help residents after Tornado Outbreaks

Tornadoes that struck the Southern United States left dozens dead and many injured.

One of the states that saw most of the devastation from the storms was Mississippi, where 26 people were killed and dozens others injured. Regional Communications Manager for the Red Cross Central and Southern Ohio Region Don Hawkins said that the American Red Cross is sending help to those struggling through this tragedy.

“But we as an organization have mobilized volunteers and staff down there to assist other partners that are also working in there, local organizations, to help make sure that everyone has a safe place to stay, meals, emotional support and comfort, especially comfort after the impact of the storm.”

Hawkins also said that there are ways that you can help those in need through donations or even volunteering.

“It’s one of things where these situations, people will see what happens and they want to help however they can and right now the best way is a financial donation. But if you’re someone who has the time on hand to be able to become a volunteer and help the next time a storm comes through some part of the Country where needed, you can visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to sign up and become a volunteer.”

You can make a $10 or more donation by going online at redcross.org, calling 1-800 Red Cross or texting the word tornado to 90999. The money donated will go to the Red Cross’s operation.