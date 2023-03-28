Updated on Tuesday March 28th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Overcast. Cooler. High 50°

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Calm. Low 30°

Wednesday: Increasing Clouds. PM Showers. High 53°

DISCUSSION:

Another cloudy day will be with us for Tuesday. We will be cooler, as highs only reach to near fifty.

Clouds decrease to mostly clear overnight. We will be calm, as lows drop to near thirty.

Clouds increase for your Wednesday to partly cloudy. Few shower chances will be with us for the late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Highs will be back into the lower fifties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Thursday. Highs sit in the lower fifties.

Rain chances move in overnight and continue into Friday as a warm front moves through the region. A surge of warmth will be with us, as highs reach into the lower sixties.

Rain continues into Saturday as well. Temperatures will reach to near sixty before a cold front moves through in the morning. After that, temperatures plummet. Saturday night’s low will be near thirty!!

Skies will be partly cloudy for Sunday. We will be cooler, but near average, as highs sit in the mid fifties.

Skies clear to mostly sunny for Monday. Highs will be in the upper sixties!

Have a great Tuesday!

